NDTV Group Profitable Again In Q2, TV Profit Nearly Twice Of Last Year

The NDTV Group is declaring a profit of INR 12.03 crores for the second quarter (Q2). This is the best-ever Q2 in the history of the Group's television company, NDTV Limited, which has registered a profit of INR 10.18 crores, almost double the profit that it reported at the same time last year.

The Group's digital company, NDTV Convergence, continues to be profitable with an 11% growth in revenue in the first half of this financial year.

The Group's bank borrowings have decreased by INR 33.9 crores since the start of this financial year. For the same six-month period, external liabilities have been reduced by INR 26.7 crores.

The NDTV Group's profit for the first half of this financial year is INR 28.02 crores.

This is the Group's 8th consecutive profitable quarter.

NDTV is deeply thankful for the support of its advertisers, its partners and the commitment of each member of its team, whose contribution enables the most-trusted journalism in India.