NDTV Group Declares Profit Of Rs 20 Crore, Best Q3 In Over A Decade

The NDTV Group is declaring its best third quarter (Q3) results in the last 11 years with a profit of Rs 20 crore. This is a turnaround of Rs 9 crore over the same quarter last year.

NDTV's television business has delivered its best Q3 in the last 16 years, earning a profit of more than Rs 10 crore, which is a turnaround of Rs 4 crore over the same period last year.

Overall, this is the NDTV Group's best quarterly result in the last eight years.

NDTV Convergence, the Company's digital arm, has marked its best quarter ever with a profit of more than Rs 10 crore; its revenue has increased by 32 percent over the same quarter last year.

Despite the business challenges thrown up by the pandemic, the Group has so far in this financial year reduced its bank borrowings by Rs 27 crore.

NDTV thanks every member of its team for ensuring quality news was delivered to its vast audience despite the many impediments presented by the Coronavirus outbreak. Its reporters and crews have travelled all over the country to share the most credible and latest information on how India is handling the pandemic.

The Management of the Group is aware that the financial challenges of an economic slowdown continue to linger, with advertising yet to recover to pre-Covid levels; it is focused on mitigating any risk presented by this for the next few quarters.