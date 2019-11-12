NDTV Earnings For Quarter Ending September 30 (Q2, 2019)

The NDTV group's focus continues to be on increasing and growing its digital business. Our website, ndtv.com continues to grow and is now in the top 20 news websites of the world, ahead of the Washington Post, Buzzfeed and other Indian websites. NDTV will now in the months ahead look at even greater emphasis on digital with increased integration and richer content from its television operations.

NDTV Convergence, the digital branch of the company, which includes ndtv.com, recorded yet another profitable quarter with an EBIDTA of 18%. With over 300 million video views across platforms, this has shown a significant increase.

After 5 consecutive quarters of profit, the NDTV group has declared a loss of Rs 10.27 crores. Of this, a loss of Rs 10.16 crores was from the television operations mainly due to a fall of advertising revenues, a challenging environment and the slowdown in the overall economy.

The company continues to maximize resource efficiency with operating costs reduced by 13% percent over the last year at NDTV and NDTV Group level.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.