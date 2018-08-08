NDTV Earnings For Quarter 1

This is the first profitable Q1 for New Delhi Television Limited (broadcast) since 2014.



NDTV Convergence hit 200 million unique visitors for the first time with a revenue of 37 crores with Profit After Tax (PAT) of 4 crores. Traffic has increased by nearly 50 percent over last year.

New Delhi Television Limited standalone has Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 0.9 crores in Q1 19 versus a loss of 16 crores last year; the earnings before depreciation, interest and taxes is 7.5 crores versus a loss of 8.8 crores last year.

New Delhi Television Limited shows a PAT turnaround of 17 crores YoY (over the same period last year).

Its operating costs have reduced by 24% percent YoY from 84 crores to 64 crores.

For NDTV Group (including e-commerce), the consolidated results for the quarter show a significantly lower loss of 2.7 crores against a loss of 22 crores last year.



NDTV Food is now the #1 food content destination in India with over 12 million unique visitors so the NDTV Group now owns India's biggest food website.

NDTV Convergence has launched vernacular content with Bengali and Tamil sites.