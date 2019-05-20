NDTV Broadcast's FY19 Result Best In 14 Years, Group Turnaround Of Rs 90 Crore

The NDTV Group has closed the financial year 2018-19 with a massive turnaround of Rs 90.2 crore to declare a profit of Rs 10.2 crore - one of its strongest performances ever. Last year, it declared a loss of Rs 80 crore.

Its broadcast company, NDTV Limited, is declaring its best results in 14 years with a profit of Rs 13.3 crore. Last year, the broadcast company had losses of Rs 61.4 crore.

This is the Group's best performance in nine years.

At the Group level, NDTV has registered a profit of Rs 32.6 crore before tax, exceptional items and its share of losses in associate or joint ventures as against a loss of Rs 61.7 crore for last year.

The Group's operating costs are down by Rs 113.1 crore over the last year.

NDTV Convergence, the Group's digital company, has clocked its best Q4 ever for revenue; Convergence remains highly profitable, and its traffic is growing steadily over its already huge base.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.