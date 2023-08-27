NDTV Bags 12 Awards At ENBA 2023, Recognition For 'Journalism Of Trust'

NDTV stands for trust, and its legacy of trust has once again been recognised with as many as 12 awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards.

These awards include the Best News Coverage (English) and Best Coverage by News Reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.

The most significant award, Lifetime Achievement, goes to Sonia Singh, NDTV's Editorial Director. In her over three-decade long association with NDTV, Sonia Singh has reported and led the coverage and analysis of every major news event in India, from eight general elections to the Kargil war and many more. She anchors the marquee interview show, 'The NDTV Dialogues', which brings together thought leaders in different fields for a conversation on Indian and global contemporary challenges.

Executive Editor and Principal Anchor Vishnu Som's extensive and hard-hitting news coverage on war-hit Ukraine has won him an award for the Best News Coverage (English).

NDTV's Anurag Dwary's sharp reportage on the outrage over 'Bulldozer Raj' in Khargone and Sreeja MS's courageous reporting on the Sri Lanka unrest, where she was teargassed multiple times, has won them an award for the Best Coverage by News Reporter (Hindi and English categories, respectively).

In addition, NDTV's social campaigns also added a bounty of awards. The 'NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India' campaign, now about to enter its landmark 10th season, has won three awards for the Best Campaign for Social Cause (English), Best Programme On Social Issue (English), and Best promo (English). 'Banega Swasth India' started in 2014 as a campaign to take forward the Swachh Bharat mission, and then pivoted to spreading awareness about the importance of health for all.

Also winning three awards is the 'Justice For Every Child' campaign - NDTV's initiative with the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation to build a child marriage free India. The three awards won by the campaign include Best Talk Show (Hindi), Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) and Best Campaign For Social Cause (Hindi).

'Mesmerising Maharashtra', a series showcasing Maharashtra's hidden travel locations, has won for the Best Coverage on Travel (English) and the series has also got Harsh Dawar his second consecutive award in the Best Video editor category.

A complete list of the ENBA Award winners for the NDTV group are: