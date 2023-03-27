NDTV Appoints Former SEBI Chairman UK Sinha And Business Leader Dipali Goenka As Independent Directors

In line with the Adani Group's objective to ensure NDTV's independence and professionalism, U.K. Sinha and Dipali Goenka have been appointed Independent Directors of NDTV for a period of two years effective March 27, 2023, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of shareholders and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. U.K. Sinha has also been designated as Non-Executive Chairperson of NDTV.

U.K. Sinha served as the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) between 2011 and 2017. Under his stewardship, SEBI is credited with having brought in significant regulatory amendments in areas such as Takeover Code, Foreign Portfolio Investors and Alternate Investment Funds. Prior to this, he was the Chairman and Managing Director at UTI Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd for six years. He was also Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and looked after Banking and Capital Markets Divisions. For his contribution as Chairman of SEBI, he was conferred with many awards viz. CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) - Outstanding Contribution to Indian Business Award, 2014 and the Economic Times - Business Reformer of the Year Award, 2014 to name a few. Mr. Sinha joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1976. He holds a M.Sc. and LLB degree.

Dipali Goenka is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Welspun India Limited. She is an accomplished global business leader known for her dynamism, entrepreneurial spirit and passion for protecting the environment. She has a strong focus on women's empowerment and has undertaken significant initiatives to promote inclusive growth. She has been recognized as one of most powerful woman in Asia and India by Forbes. She was co-chair at India Economic Summit, 2017 organized by World Economic Forum. She has been an Inspire series speaker at Harvard India conference. She was also recognised by Businessworld and HTT, US as one of the most influential women business leaders. She joined other world leaders at the recent historic first United Nations Biodiversity summit for urgent action on Sustainable development. She was the chairperson of ASSOCHAM Women's council and is currently on board of Consumption platform at World economic forum. She is a graduate in Psychology and a Harvard alumnus.

Sanjay Pugalia, Director, NDTV, said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Mr. U.K. Sinha and Ms. Dipali Goenka to our Board. They are highly respected leaders in their fields and NDTV will immensely benefit from their deep knowledge and rich experience in business and corporate governance."