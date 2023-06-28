NDTV Appoints Former IAS Dinesh Kumar Mittal As Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Mittal is an IAS officer from the 1977 batch.

NDTV has announced the appointment of Dinesh Kumar Mittal as a non-executive independent director on the company's board.

According to a stock exchange filing, Dinesh Kumar Mittal's term began on June 27. He has been appointed for two years.

Mr Mittal is an IAS officer from the 1977 batch. He has served as a secretary in the Department of Financial Services and during his tenure, he has fulfilled important responsibilities related to banking, insurance, and pension policies.

Dinesh Kumar Mittal has worked as a secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and has also been an additional secretary in the Ministry of Commerce.

According to the filing, he has also been India's chief negotiator for World Trade Organisation (WTO) negotiations.

On Tuesday, NDTV's shares closed at Rs 231.05, up 2.73 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).