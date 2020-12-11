NDTV 24x7 Again Voted 'India's Most Trusted Brand - 2020' In English News

NDTV 24x7 has once again been recognized as India's Most Trusted English News Channel.

The annual 'The Brand Trust Report, India Study 2020' conducted by TRA Research (http://www.trustadvisory.info/tra/home.php), which specializes in evaluating Brand Intelligence and data insights, has just released the results of its study of Indian brands for this year. NDTV 24x7 was voted 'India's Most Trusted Brand - 2020' in English News.

To be chosen as the most relied-on channel in a year when audiences have sought credible coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic is a huge acknowledgement of NDTV's world-class journalism and its standing commitment to No-Hate-For-Profit.

From 2013, NDTV has regularly ranked among the highest-rated channel in studies by the Brand Trust Report.

Separately, NDTV has been recognised as 'Asia's Most Trusted News Broadcasting Company, 2017 (India region) and 'India's Most Trusted News Broadcasting Company, 2019' by the IBC Awards, International Brand Consulting Corporation, U.S.A.