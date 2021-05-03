India Chose NDTV For Election Results

Counting of votes took place on Sunday amid strict Covid protocol.

NDTV thanks its audience for trusting it with the news at this difficult time. More people watched NDTV for the election results than any other channel.

Elections were held in four states - Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and Puducherry, a union territory, in March and April.

