Complete Subversion Of Media Freedom In Action Against NDTV Founders

In a complete subversion of basic rights, NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy were today prevented from leaving the country. Both journalists had tickets to return to India on the 16th, just a week later. They have been stopped from traveling abroad on the basis of a fake and wholly unsubstantiated corruption case initiated by the CBI that was filed two years ago and in which Radhika and Prannoy Roy have been fully cooperating. Today's action is, along with events like raids on media owners, a warning to the media to fall in line - or else.



