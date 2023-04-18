Big Awards For NDTV, Sonia Singh, Vishnu Som

The awards for 2023 have been given again by an organisation called WCRCINT

NDTV has won an award for being "India's Transformational Brand 2023".

Sonia Singh, NDTV's Editorial Director, who has won several awards, has been named "India's Transformational News Anchor 2023."

Also receiving an award for "India's Transformational News Anchor 2023" is Vishnu Som, Executive Editor, NDTV 24x7 (English).

The awards for 2023 have been given again by an organisation called WCRCINT, which evaluates brands in different countries.

These huge awards for India's Transformational Brand 2023 prove that audiences rely on the NDTV Network for genuine, trustworthy news. These awards are also an acknowledgement of NDTV's whole-hearted commitment to No-Hate-For-Profit and ethical values.

As always, we are grateful to our television and online audience, and to our business partners, for their support of independent journalism.