Best Q3 In Over Five Years For NDTV Group And Its Television Business

The NDTV Group's results make this its best Q3 in seven years with a profit of Rs 11.25 crore.

The Group's television business - NDTV Limited shows a turnaround of Rs 16.82 crore over the preceding quarter. For Q3, the television business is declaring a profit of Rs 6.66 crore; this is its best Q3 in more than a decade.

For the year to date (Q1 to Q3), the television business has declared its best result in the last 15 years.

The Group's digital company, NDTV Convergence, which is at the core of the Group's business operations and strategy, remains a market leader in the online news space with its 14th-consecutive profitable quarter.

The Group's profit for the financial year so far marks a turnaround of Rs 17.86 crore over the corresponding period for the last year.

Operating expenses for the Group continue to contract; they are down by Rs. 8.5 crore over the same period last year.