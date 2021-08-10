Best-Ever Q1 For NDTV's Television Company, Group Profit Of Rs 16 Crore

The NDTV Group is declaring its best first quarter (Q1) in over a decade with a profit of Rs 16 crore. The Group's television company - NDTV Limited - has recorded the best Q1 in its history with a profit of Rs 13.9 crore.

NDTV Convergence, the digital arm of the Group, has delivered another profitable quarter with an increase of 41 percent in revenue over the same time last year.

The Group's total liabilities have been reduced by Rs 23 crore in this quarter; bank borrowings are down by Rs 8.7 crore.

NDTV, with the support of each employee, has worked to mitigate any uncertainty caused by the impact of the pandemic on the economy and all businesses. It thanks its team for their superlative reporting and commitment to providing news as an essential service at this difficult time.

Given the economic landscape, the Management will control expenses and focus all efforts on ensuring the Company's financial position strengthens further.