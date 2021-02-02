Murder Convict Jumps Over UP Jail, Escapes Amid Dense Fog: Police

Investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being examined: Police (Representational)

A 44-year-old rape-cum-murder convict escaped from the Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday morning amid dense fog, police said.

Narpal alias Sonu, who was undergoing jail term after being convicted in a rape and murder case, fled after jumping over the boundary wall taking advantage of the heavy fog, they said.

The jail staff informed officials about the prisoner fleeing the jail and a case in this connection has been lodged at Izzatnagar police station. Four teams have been constituted to catch hold of the prisoner, senior police official Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

According to Senior jail official RN Pandey, the convict was in the jail since 2012.

Investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being examined, he said.

Besides, the inmates lodged with the escaped prisoner are also being questioned, Mr Pandey added.