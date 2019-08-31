Leopard Rescued Days After It Strayed Into Rajasthan Town

A leopard strayed into a residential area in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

Forest officials on Saturday rescued a leopard from a residential area in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

A Ranger of Forest Department, Govind Singh told news agency ANI, "On August 21, we were informed about a leopard in a residential area and since then we have been looking for it. Today, we were finally able to catch it and rescue it from the residential area."

"The decision is yet to be taken about when and where to release it," he added.

