Cops Who Allegedly Stole 60 Seized Gold Biscuits Worth 3 Crores, Missing

Two police officials have gone missing after stealing 60 seized gold biscuits worth Rs 3 crore. The smugglers who had stolen the goods in the first place reported the theft.

Senior police official Deepak Kumar said, "Police officials seized goods on 15 January and kept it with themselves. The smugglers reported the incident on February 4 and a case was registered under relevant sections against them."

"We have recorded the statement of the smugglers before the court, when the officers in question got to know about it they ran away. Moreover, a case has also been registered against the smugglers," he added.