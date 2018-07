Enmity is suspected to be the motivation behind the attack. (Representational)

A Congress party functionary was allegedly hacked to death by a two people in Puducherry today, police said.

Joseph (44), president of the north district committee of the party, was riding a motorcycle, when the gang intercepted and murdered him, before fleeing.

Enmity was suspected to be the cause of the attack, police said, adding that a search was on for the two.