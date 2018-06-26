5 Family Members Killed As Truck Rams Into Car In Malda

The driver and the helper of the dumper fled the spot (Representational)

Five people, including a woman, of a family were killed in a road accident in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

The family was returning from an invitation in Birbhum district's Rampurhat when their car was hit by a speeding dumper truck on a highway near Malda's Baishnabnagar area.

"A car with five passengers got hit by a speeding dumper truck near Baisnabnagar's '18 Mile' area at around 2 a.m on Tuesday. Murali Prasad, a resident of Malda town, and four of his family members including wife and two sons died in the accident," an officer from Baisnabnagar Police Station said.

"All of them were severely injured in the accident. They were rushed to nearby Srirampur Hospital where they were declared dead," he said.

The driver and the helper of the dumper fled the spot.

"The impact on the car shows the dumper was at a very high speed. We have seized the vehicle and hunt for the accused driver is on," the police officer added.

For more Malda news, click here