IRCTC Tourism Vaishno Devi Tour: Package Cost, Inclusion, Itinerary Here

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) tourism arm - IRCTC Tourism is offering a four days tour package to Vaishno Devi from Ajmer in Rajasthan. IRCTC Vaishno Devi tour package, named as Vaishno Devi Rail Tour Package, will be conducted by IRCTC Tourism via train journey from Ajmer. The Vaishno Devi tour package comes in two different classes Standard and Deluxe and is conducted by the IRCTC Tourism on every Friday. (Also Read: IRCTC Amarnath Yatra Tour Package Cost, Itinerary And Other Key Details)

The #VaishnoDevi Rail Tour Package takes you to the #VaishnoMata shrine which is in the #Trikuta mountains and is believed to be the abode of 33 Koti (type) deities.

Here are details such as the cost, itinerary and accommodation applicable to the IRCTC Tourism Vaishno Devi tour package:

The cost of Vaishno Devi Rail Tour Package for Deluxe class is Rs 10,950 on single occupancy basis, Rs 7,850 per person on double occupancy basis and Rs 7,050 per person on triple occupancy basis. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Kerala: Fares And Other Details)

For the Standard class, the cost of Vaishno Devi tour package is Rs 8,050 on single occupancy basis, Rs 4,950 per person on double occupancy basis and Rs 2,450 per person on triple occupancy basis. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Details Here)

The train journey for travellers opting for Deluxe class will be conducted in third air-conditioned (3AC) coaches while those opting for Standard class, journey will be conducted in sleeper coaches of Indian Railways. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 3-Day Tour To Goa From Rs 12,625 Per Person, Details Here)

The package includes road transportation from Jammu Railway Station to Hotel at Katra and back, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website.

Here is the itinerary of Vaishno Devi tour package:

On the first day, travellers will board Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Express (train number 12413) from Ajmer station and will reach Jammu Tawi at 8:20 am on the next day. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Five-Night Rajasthan Tour From Rs 20,150 Per Person, Details Here)

On the second day, after arrival at Jammu Tawi, travellers will be picked from Jammu Railway Station and driven to Katra. Upon arrival at Katra, travellers will be checked into air-conditioned rooms at Jai Ma Inn Hotels and later they can start journey to Vaishno Devi on their own. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Hyderabad Tour Package From Rs 13,995 Per Person, Details Here)

On the third day, travellers will return to hotel from Vaishno Devi temple and will be served breakfast and later checked out from hotel for drop at Jammu Railway station from Katra. The rest of the day will be at leisure of travellers and later they will have to board Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Express at 6:10 pm for return journey to Ajmer. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Kashmir Tour: Fares And Other Details)

The Vaishno Devi tour package does not include entrance fee, onboard catering services and services of a tour guide.

