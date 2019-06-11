IRCTC Tourism Offers Hyderabad Tour Package From Rs 13,995 Per Person, Details Here

IRCTC Tour Package: Hyderabad tour package will include stay at three star hotel in Hyderabad.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism, is offering a three nights and four days tour package to Hyderabad at a starting tariff of Rs 13,995 per person. The all-inclusive tour, called "Splendid Hyderabad Air Package with Ramoji Film City", will begin from Raipur on November 9, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com. The tour package includes visits to destinations such as Ramoji Film City, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, Golkonda Fort and Charminar, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC is the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways.

Plan a trip to the city of Nizams. The Splendid Hyderabad Air package allows you to sightsee popular sites such as Ramoji Film City, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga and many more as per itinerary. To book this package visit- https://t.co/YLqhoDjgKppic.twitter.com/zaFDG5sZWD — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 10, 2019

Here are some details about the package cost, itinerary and destinations covered under IRCTC Tourism's "Splendid Hyderabad Air Package":

The cost of package including airfare and stay at a three star hotel is Rs 20,545 per person on a single occupancy basis, Rs 15,355 on a double occupancy basis and Rs 13,995 on a triple occupancy basis. A tariff of Rs 13,500 with bed is applicable per child (in the age group of 5-11 years) with bed, and Rs 12,390 without bed, according to IRCTC Tourism.

Stay arrangements for travellers will be made at Aditya Hometel or a similar hotel in Hyderabad and transportation by road to all the destinations will be arranged in an air-conditioned vehicle, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. The package includes travel insurance, sightseeing, excursion, guide services and meals as per the itinerary.

(Also Read:IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Kashmir Tour: Fares And Other Details)

Itinerary for IRCTC Tourism's Splendid Hyderabad Air Package:

On the first day, travellers would depart from Raipur to Hyderabad on IndiGo's 6E 827 flight at 9:05 am, and upon arrival at Hyderabad, they would be taken for a visit to QutubShahi Tombs and Golkonda Fort. A visit to Chowmohalla Palace, Charminar and Mecca Masjid is scheduler on the same day. After the visit, travellers would be checked into the hotel for overnight stay, according to IRCTC Tourism.

(Also Read: IRCTC Rajasthan Tour: Package Cost, Destinations, Itinerary Details Here)

On the second day, after breakfast at the hotel, travellers would be taken for a full-day visit to Ramoji Film City. In the evening, they would return to the hotel for dinner and overnight stay.

(Also Read:IRCTC Offers Shillong, Guwahati Tour Package From Rs 19,819 Per Person: Itinerary, Cost And Other Details)

On the third day, travellers would proceed for Srisailam Jyotirlinga (Mallikarjun Temple) early in the morning, and packed breakfast would be served on the way. The return will be made late in the evening. Dinner and overnight stay will be at the hotel.

(Also Read: IRCTC Tourism To Operate 6-Day Tour To Singapore, Malaysia From Rs. 76,000 Per Person)

On the fourth day, after an early morning breakfast, travellers would be checked out of the hotel and taken for a visit to Birla Temple through a drive on the Necklace road. They would also visit Salar Jung Museum till 12:00 pm and then depart for Raipur on an IndiGo 6E-297 flight at 3:00 pm from Hyderabad, according to IRCTC Tourism.

(Also Read:IRCTC Tourism's 4-Night Andaman And Nicobar Tour Itinerary, Other Details)

The Hyderabad tour package excludes tickets for monuments, portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.