IRCTC Tourism To Operate 6-Day Tour To Singapore, Malaysia From Rs. 76,000 Per Person

The tour package, scheduled to start from Hyderabad on June 25, includes economy class bookings of Malaysia Airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism.

Services | | Updated: June 04, 2019 10:10 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The journey from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur will be via Malaysia Airlines.


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting tariff of Rs. 76,000 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour package, scheduled to start from Hyderabad on June 25, 2019, includes economy class bookings of Malaysia Airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

Here are five things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Singapore and Malaysia tour package:

Package Details
Package NameMesmerizing Singapore & Malaysia Ex. Hyderabad
Destination CoveredSingapore, Kuala Lumpur
Traveling ModeFlight
Total Seats25
ClassComfort
Tour Dates25.06.2019
Meal PlanAP

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 76,000.

ClassComfort
Single OccupancyRs 89,440
Double OccupancyRs 76,000
Triple OccupancyRs 76,000
Child With Bed ( 2 - 11)Rs 66,840
Child Without Bed ( 2 - 11)Rs 57,510

2. The journey from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur will be via Malaysia Airlines.

Flight No.Date of TravelFromDept TimeToArrival Time
MH 19925-06-19Hyderabad00:15 Hrs.Kuala Lumpur07:10 Hrs.
MH 62725-06-19Kuala Lumpur10:10 Hrs.Singapore11:25 Hrs.
MH 19830-06-19Kuala Lumpur21:30 Hrs.Hyderabad23:10 Hrs.

3. The package includes Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur-Singapore-Hyderabad air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 80 years.

4. The tour will cover destinations such as the Twin Towers, the Batu Caves, Jurong Bird Park, Merlion Park and Sentosa Island.

5. However, laundry, any kind of tips or sports activities are not included in the package, IRCTC Tourism mentioned.

Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism has also announced a tour package of four nights and five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands at a starting tariff of Rs. 28,230 per person (triple occupancy).

