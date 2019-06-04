IRCTC Tourism To Operate 6-Day Tour To Singapore, Malaysia From Rs. 76,000 Per Person

IRCTC Tourism package: The journey from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur will be via Malaysia Airlines.

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting tariff of Rs. 76,000 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour package, scheduled to start from Hyderabad on June 25, 2019, includes economy class bookings of Malaysia Airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

Here are five things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Singapore and Malaysia tour package:

Package Details Package Name Mesmerizing Singapore & Malaysia Ex. Hyderabad Destination Covered Singapore, Kuala Lumpur Traveling Mode Flight Total Seats 25 Class Comfort Tour Dates 25.06.2019 Meal Plan AP

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 76,000.

Class Comfort Single Occupancy Rs 89,440 Double Occupancy Rs 76,000 Triple Occupancy Rs 76,000 Child With Bed ( 2 - 11) Rs 66,840 Child Without Bed ( 2 - 11) Rs 57,510

Flight No. Date of Travel From Dept Time To Arrival Time MH 199 25-06-19 Hyderabad 00:15 Hrs. Kuala Lumpur 07:10 Hrs. MH 627 25-06-19 Kuala Lumpur 10:10 Hrs. Singapore 11:25 Hrs. MH 198 30-06-19 Kuala Lumpur 21:30 Hrs. Hyderabad 23:10 Hrs.

3. The package includes Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur-Singapore-Hyderabad air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 80 years.

4. The tour will cover destinations such as the Twin Towers, the Batu Caves, Jurong Bird Park, Merlion Park and Sentosa Island.

5. However, laundry, any kind of tips or sports activities are not included in the package, IRCTC Tourism mentioned.

Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism has also announced a tour package of four nights and five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands at a starting tariff of Rs. 28,230 per person (triple occupancy).