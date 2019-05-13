IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Meghalaya On Motorcycle From Rs 35,165 Per Person

IRCTC Tour package: The journey from Bengaluru to Guwahti will be via IndiGo airlines

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Meghalaya. The tour will comprise flights connecting Bengaluru with Guwahati and a motorcycle-based journey to Mawsynram and Mawlyngbna in Meghalaya, and is priced from Rs 35,165 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour will begin and end at Benagluru, and the flight bookings will be through the IndiGo airline, according to IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways.

For all the bike lovers out there, IRCTC Tourism brings an exhilarating ADVENTUROUS MEGHALAYA BIKE TOUR ex Bangalore that covers Mawsynram/Mawlyngbna -Jakrem. To book or know more about this exciting package, visit: https://t.co/aK6S2Mw407#tourism#irctc#travel#travelholicpic.twitter.com/Nc9Y8BRa87 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 12, 2019

IRCTC Tourism's Meghalaya tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Amusing and Adventurous Meghalaya, ex - Bangalore Destinations Covered Mawsynram / Mawlyngbna – Jakrem Travelling Mode By Flight for BLR – GAU and back by self driven motorcycle for Guwahati - Mawsynram / Mawlyngbna – Jakrem - Guwahati Duration 05 Nights / 06 Days Frequency / Tour Date 08.07.2019 No of seats 10 Meal Plan All meals and refreshments

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Meghalaya package:

1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs 35,165 for a single rider.

Solo (single) Solo + Pillion (2 persons) Rs 35,165 Rs 62,380

2. The tour will commence on July 8, 2019, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

3. The journey between Bengaluru and Guwahati will be covered by IndiGo flights.

Flight From – To Departure Time Arrival Time 6E 524 (Onward) Bangalore to Guwahati 11.00 hrs 15.20 hrs 6E 525 (Return) Guwahati to Bangalore 15.55 hrs 20.05 hrs

4. The package includes air tickets (Bengaluru-Guwahti-Bengaluru round trip), transfers and sightseeing by self-driven Royal Enfield motorcycles along with fuel for the entire trip and safety riding gears (helmet, knee guard etc.) according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

5. However, meals in flight, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips or any deviation from the tour itinerary, according to IRCTC.

IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.