IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Meghalaya On Motorcycle From Rs 35,165 Per Person

IRCTC Tour package: The journey between Bengaluru and Guwahati will be covered by IndiGo flights.

Updated: May 13, 2019 15:19 IST
IRCTC Tour package: The journey from Bengaluru to Guwahti will be via IndiGo airlines


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Meghalaya. The tour will comprise flights connecting Bengaluru with Guwahati and a motorcycle-based journey to Mawsynram and Mawlyngbna in Meghalaya, and is priced from Rs 35,165 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour will begin and end at Benagluru, and the flight bookings will be through the IndiGo airline, according to IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Meghalaya tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameAmusing and Adventurous Meghalaya, ex - Bangalore
Destinations CoveredMawsynram / Mawlyngbna – Jakrem
Travelling ModeBy Flight for BLR – GAU and back by self driven motorcycle for Guwahati - Mawsynram / Mawlyngbna – Jakrem - Guwahati
Duration05 Nights / 06 Days
Frequency / Tour Date08.07.2019
No of seats10
Meal PlanAll meals and refreshments

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Meghalaya package:

1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs 35,165 for a single rider. 

Solo (single)Solo + Pillion (2 persons)
Rs 35,165Rs 62,380

2. The tour will commence on July 8, 2019, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. 

3. The journey between Bengaluru and Guwahati will be covered by IndiGo flights. 

FlightFrom – ToDeparture TimeArrival Time
6E 524 (Onward)Bangalore to Guwahati11.00 hrs15.20 hrs
6E 525 (Return)Guwahati to Bangalore15.55 hrs20.05 hrs

4. The package includes air tickets (Bengaluru-Guwahti-Bengaluru round trip), transfers and sightseeing by self-driven Royal Enfield motorcycles along with fuel for the entire trip and safety riding gears (helmet, knee guard etc.) according to the IRCTC Tourism website. 

5. However, meals in flight, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips or any deviation from the tour itinerary, according to IRCTC.

IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling.



