IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Mysore, Ooty, Coorg Starting At Rs 31,900/Person

IRCTC Tourism package: The tour spanning six nights and seven days starts from Lucknow on May 18

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism is offering a six-night tour package to Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg. The six nights and seven days-long tour will start from Lucknow and will be operated through the economy class bookings of airline IndiGo, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. IRCTC Tourism is the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 31,900 per person (triple occupancy), according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

IRCTC Tourism tour package connecting Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg schedule



Package Details Package Name Bangalore- Mysore- Ooty- Coorg Tour Package Ex. Lucknow Destination Covered Bangalore, Mysore, Ooty & Coorg Traveling Mode Flight Class Comfort Tour Date 18.05.2019 & 08.06.2019 Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Here are five other things to know about IRCTC Tourism's tour package connecting Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 33,700, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

Comfort Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs 43,300 Double Occupancy Rs 33,700 Triple Occupancy Rs 31,900 Child(05-11 yrs.) with bed Rs 27,200 Child(05-11 yrs.) without bed Rs 25,900

2. The journey from Lucknow to Bengaluru will be via IndiGo airlines.

Departure Flight From - To Dept. Time Arr. Time Date of Journey Departure 01 6E-904 LKO - BLR 8:40 11:20 18.05.2019 G8-808 BLR - LKO 16:00 18:30 24.05.2019 Departure 02 6E-904 LKO - BLR 8:40 11:20 08.06.2019 G8-808 BLR - LKO 16:00 18:30 14.06.2019

3. The package includes air tickets (Lucknow-Bengaluru-Lucknow round trip), six nights' accommodation in a three-star hotel and meals, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips, mineral water and any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.



5. IRCTC Tourism also is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Ladakh, Sham Valley and Nubra Valley.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.