Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Mysore, Ooty, Coorg Starting At Rs 31,900/Person

IRCTC Tourism package: The tour will commence on multiple dates and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 31,900 per person

Services | | Updated: May 08, 2019 08:31 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The tour spanning six nights and seven days starts from Lucknow on May 18


IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism is offering a six-night tour package to Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg. The six nights and seven days-long tour will start from Lucknow and will be operated through the economy class bookings of airline IndiGo, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. IRCTC Tourism is the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 31,900 per person (triple occupancy), according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

IRCTC Tourism tour package connecting Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg schedule

Package Details
Package NameBangalore- Mysore- Ooty- Coorg Tour Package Ex. Lucknow
Destination CoveredBangalore, Mysore, Ooty & Coorg
Traveling ModeFlight
ClassComfort
Tour Date18.05.2019 & 08.06.2019
Meal PlanMAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Here are five other things to know about IRCTC Tourism's tour package connecting Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 33,700, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

Comfort
OccupancyPrices (Per Person)
Single OccupancyRs 43,300
Double OccupancyRs 33,700
Triple OccupancyRs 31,900
Child(05-11 yrs.) with bedRs 27,200
Child(05-11 yrs.) without bedRs 25,900

2. The journey from Lucknow to Bengaluru will be via IndiGo airlines. 

DepartureFlightFrom - ToDept. TimeArr. TimeDate of Journey
Departure 016E-904LKO - BLR8:4011:2018.05.2019
G8-808BLR - LKO16:0018:3024.05.2019
Departure 026E-904LKO - BLR8:4011:2008.06.2019
G8-808BLR - LKO16:0018:3014.06.2019

3. The package includes air tickets (Lucknow-Bengaluru-Lucknow round trip), six nights' accommodation in a three-star hotel and meals, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers.  

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips, mineral water and any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.
    
5. IRCTC Tourism also is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Ladakh, Sham Valley and Nubra Valley.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

