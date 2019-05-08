IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Mysore, Ooty, Coorg Starting At Rs 31,900/Person

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism is offering a six-night tour package to Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg. The six nights and seven days-long tour will start from Lucknow and will be operated through the economy class bookings of airline IndiGo, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. IRCTC Tourism is the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 31,900 per person (triple occupancy), according to the IRCTC Tourism website.
IRCTC Tourism tour package connecting Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg schedule
|Package Details
|Package Name
|Bangalore- Mysore- Ooty- Coorg Tour Package Ex. Lucknow
|Destination Covered
|Bangalore, Mysore, Ooty & Coorg
|Traveling Mode
|Flight
|Class
|Comfort
|Tour Date
|18.05.2019 & 08.06.2019
|Meal Plan
|MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)
Here are five other things to know about IRCTC Tourism's tour package connecting Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg:
1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 33,700, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.
|Comfort
|Occupancy
|Prices (Per Person)
|Single Occupancy
|Rs 43,300
|Double Occupancy
|Rs 33,700
|Triple Occupancy
|Rs 31,900
|Child(05-11 yrs.) with bed
|Rs 27,200
|Child(05-11 yrs.) without bed
|Rs 25,900
2. The journey from Lucknow to Bengaluru will be via IndiGo airlines.
|Departure
|Flight
|From - To
|Dept. Time
|Arr. Time
|Date of Journey
|Departure 01
|6E-904
|LKO - BLR
|8:40
|11:20
|18.05.2019
|G8-808
|BLR - LKO
|16:00
|18:30
|24.05.2019
|Departure 02
|6E-904
|LKO - BLR
|8:40
|11:20
|08.06.2019
|G8-808
|BLR - LKO
|16:00
|18:30
|14.06.2019
3. The package includes air tickets (Lucknow-Bengaluru-Lucknow round trip), six nights' accommodation in a three-star hotel and meals, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers.
4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips, mineral water and any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.
5. IRCTC Tourism also is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Ladakh, Sham Valley and Nubra Valley.
