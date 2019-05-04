NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Ladakh, Fares And Other Details

The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of GoAir according to IRCTC Tourism's official website

Services | | Updated: May 04, 2019 18:18 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The journey from Delhi to Leh will be via economy class of GoAir


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Ladakh, Sham Valley and Nubra Valley, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of GoAir according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on multiple dates and the tariff of the package starts at Rs 46,430 per person, which is inclusive of taxes, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Ladakh package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs.47,640.

ClassSingle OccupancyDouble OccupancyTriple OccupancyChild With Bed (05 Yrs-11 Yrs)Child No Bed (05 Yrs-11 Yrs)
ComfortRs.57,500Rs 47,640Rs 46,430/-Rs.43,100/-Rs 39,980/-

2. The journey from Delhi to Leh will be via economy class of GoAir.

Flight NoFromDept TimeToArrival Time
G8 715Delhi08:30Leh09:55
G8 220Leh11:25Delhi13:00

3. The package includes air tickets (Delhi-Leh-Delhi round trip), accommodation in hotel rooms, entrance/monument fees as per the itinerary, breakfast, lunch and dinner according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, onboard meals in Go-Air, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

5. The tour will commence will on multiple dates such as May 11 and 16.

MonthDates
May 201911-May-2019,16-May-2019, 29-May-2019
June 201908-June-2019, 13-June-2019, 19-June-2019, 30-June-2019

IRCTC Tourism also is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling.



