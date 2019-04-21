IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kochi, Munnar, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, offers tariff from Rs. 28,475 per person

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Ahmedabad, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on May 11, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 28,475 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Enchanting Kerala Destination Covered Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom Travelling Mode By Flight Ex-Ahmedabad Class Comfort Frequency (Date) 11.05.2019 Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 28,475.

Date Occupancy Cost per person 11.05.2019 to 16.05.2019 Single Occupancy Rs 40,780 Double Occupancy Rs 30,164 Triple Occupancy Rs 28,475 Child (5-11 yr) with Bed Rs 25,277 Child (5-11 yr) without Bed Rs 21,910

2. The journey from Ahmedabad to Kochi will be via IndiGo airlines.

Destination Flight From/To Time Cochin Indigo 6E-667 AMD-COK 11:15-13:45 Indigo 6E-668 COK-AMD 15:35-1800

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in deluxe hotel, travel insurance, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or entrance fees etc are not a part of the package.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty.

