IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kochi, Munnar, Details Here

The tour, which will start from Ahmedabad, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines

Services | | Updated: April 21, 2019 20:10 IST
IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, offers tariff from Rs. 28,475 per person


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Ahmedabad, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on May 11, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 28,475 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameEnchanting Kerala
Destination CoveredKochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom
Travelling ModeBy Flight Ex-Ahmedabad
ClassComfort
Frequency (Date)11.05.2019
Meal PlanMAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 28,475. 

DateOccupancyCost per person
11.05.2019 to 16.05.2019Single OccupancyRs 40,780
Double OccupancyRs 30,164
Triple OccupancyRs 28,475
Child (5-11 yr) with BedRs 25,277
Child (5-11 yr) without BedRs 21,910

2. The journey from Ahmedabad to Kochi will be via IndiGo airlines.

DestinationFlightFrom/ToTime
CochinIndigo 6E-667AMD-COK11:15-13:45
Indigo 6E-668COK-AMD15:35-1800

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in deluxe hotel, travel insurance, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or entrance fees etc are not a part of the package.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty.



