IRCTC Tourism Bhutan Tour: Destinations Covered, Fares And Other Details

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Paro, Thimpu and Punakha, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of Druk Air, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on June 16, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 39,750 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Adbhut #Bhutan offers excursions to the most prominent tourist attractions in Bhutan that include Memorial Chorten, Simtokha Dzong, Dochula View Point, National Museum of Paro and Tiger's Nest Temple. For #Booking, please visit https://t.co/iuLvrBC8Nx#tourism#irctcpic.twitter.com/ox1KvQ6Gge — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 22, 2019

IRCTC Tourism's Bhutan tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Adbhut Bhutan Destination Covered Paro (02 Nights), Thimpu (02 Nights) & Punakha (01 Night) Duration 5 Nights/6 Days Traveling Mode By Air Class Comfort Frequency/Tour Date June 16, 2019 Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Bhutan package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 44,700.

Date Flight No From To 16-06-2019 to 21-06-2019 KB 201 DEL (1005 Hrs) PBH (1255 Hrs) KB 200 PBH (0715 Hrs) DEL (0905 Hrs)

2. The journey from Delhi to Paro will be via Druk Air.

Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs 49,600 Double Occupancy Rs 44,700 Triple Occupancy Rs 39,750 Child (2-11 yrs) with bed Rs 30,200 Child (2-11 yrs) without bed Rs 27,750

3. The package includes air tickets (Delhi-Paro-Delhi round trip), five nights' accommodation, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 80 years.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty and package of five nights and six days to Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom.

