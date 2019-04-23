NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism Bhutan Tour: Destinations Covered, Fares And Other Details

The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of Druk Air according to IRCTC Tourism

Services | | Updated: April 23, 2019 15:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Tourism Bhutan Tour: Destinations Covered, Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, offers tariff from 39,750 per person


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Paro, Thimpu and Punakha, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of Druk Air, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on June 16, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 39,750 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Bhutan tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameAdbhut Bhutan
Destination CoveredParo (02 Nights), Thimpu (02 Nights) & Punakha (01 Night)
Duration5 Nights/6 Days
Traveling ModeBy Air
ClassComfort
Frequency/Tour DateJune 16, 2019
Meal PlanMAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Bhutan package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 44,700.

DateFlight NoFromTo
16-06-2019 to 21-06-2019KB 201DEL (1005 Hrs)PBH (1255 Hrs)
KB 200PBH (0715 Hrs)DEL (0905 Hrs)

2. The journey from Delhi to Paro will be via Druk Air.

OccupancyPrices (Per Person)
Single OccupancyRs 49,600
Double OccupancyRs 44,700
Triple OccupancyRs 39,750
Child (2-11 yrs) with bedRs 30,200
Child (2-11 yrs) without bedRs 27,750

3. The package includes air tickets (Delhi-Paro-Delhi round trip), five nights' accommodation, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 80 years.  

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty and package of five nights and six days to Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTC tour packageIRCTC tour booking

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Phase 3 ElectionLok Sabha Election 2019Election 2019 Phase 3General ElectionAssembly ElectionsElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsWest Bengal ElectionsVoting PercentageHow to Vote IndiaOnePlus 7Realme 3 ProAvengers Endgame

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top