IRCTC Premium Tatkal Tickets: Booking Rules, Timings, Charges

No concession is applicable 'Premium Tatkal' quota, according to IRCTC

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation offers a quota of 'Premium Tatkal' for online ticket bookings on its official website- irctc.co.in and mobile app. 'Premium Tatkal' quota has a dynamic fare pricing structure, which means that the fare component may be increased with the subsequent bookings, according to IRCTC's website. Booking Premium Tatkal (PT) ticket is costlier than Tatkal due to this structure. The ticket prices vary according to the booking rates and seats available. Tatkal ticket charges, meanwhile, have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum.

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC's 'Premium Tatkal' ticket booking:

1. Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of 'Premium Tatkal' ticket booking is same as Tatkal ticket booking. Premium Tatkal booking opens at 10 AM for AC classes and 11 AM for non-AC classes, according to IRCTC.

2. RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation)/ Waitlist ticket bookings are not allowed under this quota. Agents are also not allowed to book tickets in Premium Tatkal quota. On the other hand, the web services agents of IRCTC are permitted to book one ticket per train per day online for 'Tatkal ticket' bookings, according to IRCTC.

3. Only e-tickets (online) are permitted for booking. I-ticket (offline) booking is not allowed under PT quota.

4. No concession is applicable in this quota, according to IRCTC. Also, no refund is given to passengers in case of cancellation of confirm Premium Tatkal (PT) quota ticket.

5. All other rules for tatkal quota booking over internet is applicable to Premium Tatkal quota also, notified IRCTC.

