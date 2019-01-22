Indian Railways Tatkal Tickets: 5 Cases In Which A Full Refund Is Granted

IRCTC handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, does not grant a refund on cancellation of confirmed or duplicate Tatkal tickets except in case of certain circumstances, according to the official website of Indian railways, indianrail.gov.in. Tatkal booking opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes, one day in advance of the actual date of journey, excluding date of journey, said Indian Railways.

Here are certain circumstances under which full refund is granted on Tatkal tickets, according Indian Railways:

1. If a train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger and not the boarding point if the passenger's journey originating point and boarding point are different.

2. If a train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel, full refund is granted.

3. If a train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route.

4. In case of non-attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been reserved and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class, said Indian Railways.

5. If a passenger has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel. And, if a passenger travels in a lower class, he/she will be provided a refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.

