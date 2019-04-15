IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Gangtok, Pelling: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, offers tariffs from Rs. 24,700 per person

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Gangtok, Pelling and Siliguri, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Bengaluru, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on June 1, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 24,700 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

#Sikkim is one of the most enchanting destinations in the country. It is adorned with spectacular landscapes, flora and fauna and is home to third highest peak of the world Kanchenjunga. Tourists visit Pelling, Gangtok and Siliguri. Visit: https://t.co/kYqu2RwSoipic.twitter.com/mOXm13ZtUf — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 13, 2019

IRCTC Tourism's Gangtok, Pelling and Siliguri tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Green Sikkim Air Package Destination Covered Gangtok (2N)-Pelling (2N)-Siliguri (1N) Class Economy Date 01.06.2019 Meal Plan MAP [Breakfast + Dinner] Hotel Gangtok Hotel Gajraj Pelling Hotel Pemaling Siliguri Venkatesh Regency Total Capacity 18 passengers

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 24,700.

Per Head Cost Per Head Cost Per Head Cost On Twin Sharing On Triple Sharing Child (5-11 yrs) Rs 26,340 Rs 24,700 Rs 21,425

2. The journey from Bengaluru to Bagdogra will be via IndiGo airlines.

Journey Date Sector Flight Departure Arrival Onward Journey 01.06.19 BLR-IXB 6E-443 05.35 hrs 08.30 hrs Return Journey 06.06.19 IXB-BLR 6E-445 09.05 hrs 12.10 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Bengaluru-Bagdogra-Bengaluru round trip), accommodation in deluxe hotel, travel insurance, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC's website.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty, and two-day tour package to Amritsar.

