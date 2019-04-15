NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Gangtok, Pelling: Fares And Other Details

The tour will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines according to IRCTC Tourism's official website

Services | | Updated: April 15, 2019 21:12 IST
IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, offers tariffs from Rs. 24,700 per person


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Gangtok, Pelling and Siliguri, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Bengaluru, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on June 1, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 24,700 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Gangtok, Pelling and Siliguri tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameGreen Sikkim Air Package
Destination CoveredGangtok (2N)-Pelling (2N)-Siliguri (1N)
ClassEconomy
Date01.06.2019
Meal PlanMAP [Breakfast + Dinner]
HotelGangtokHotel Gajraj
PellingHotel Pemaling
SiliguriVenkatesh Regency
Total Capacity18 passengers

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 24,700. 

Per Head CostPer Head CostPer Head Cost
On Twin SharingOn Triple SharingChild (5-11 yrs)
Rs 26,340Rs 24,700Rs 21,425

2. The journey from Bengaluru to Bagdogra will be via IndiGo airlines.

JourneyDateSectorFlightDepartureArrival
Onward Journey01.06.19BLR-IXB6E-44305.35 hrs08.30 hrs
Return Journey06.06.19IXB-BLR6E-44509.05 hrs12.10 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Bengaluru-Bagdogra-Bengaluru round trip), accommodation in deluxe hotel, travel insurance, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC's website.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty, and two-day tour package to Amritsar.



IRCTCIRCTC tour package

