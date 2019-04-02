IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Puri, Gaya, Varanasi. Details Here

IRCTC's package also offers accommodation in non-ac dormitories/hall and non-ac road transfers

IRCTC Tourism is offering a 'nine nights and 10 days' tour package to Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour will commence on May 1 from Madurai via sleeper class of Indian Railways, according to IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism's official website -- irctctourism.com. The tariff of the package starts at Rs 9,450 per person, which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax), according to IRCTC's portal.

Rejoice in the religious expedition with #IRCTC Tourism's Aastha Tirth Kasi Yatra tour package that takes tourists to prominent sacred destinations that include Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad. To book the package, visit: https://t.co/X6iDLXYUO8pic.twitter.com/CzkMcDyhmk — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 1, 2019

IRCTC Tourism's "Aastha Tirth Kasi Yatra" tour package details:

Package Details Package Name AASTHA TIRTH KASI YATRA Destination Covered Puri - Konark - Kolkata - Gaya - Varanasi - Allahabad Traveling Mode Bharat Darshan Train Station/Departure Time Madurai: 00:05 hrs Class Budget Frequency 01.05.2019 Package Tariff Rs 9,450

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Whitefield, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur.

2. The package offers accommodation in non-ac dormitories/hall and non-ac road transfers.

Also read:All you need to know about RAC ticket cancellation

3. Booking of the package is available online on IRCTC's website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC's tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

4. Passengers will get breakfast, lunch, dinner and one litre of drinking water per day under this package.

5. Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines and entrance fee for monuments/ temples etc are not a part of the package, according to IRCTC.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.