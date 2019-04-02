IRCTC Online Booking: All You Need To Know About RAC Ticket Cancellation

If the reservation charts have been prepared, online TDR is required to be filed for obtaining refund.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC offers the facility of online ticket booking and cancellation via it's official website- irctc.co.in or mobile app. At the time of ticket booking, if all the confirmed berths are sold out, the passenger is placed on a RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) list, according to IRCTC's website. RAC ticket is a train ticket with confirmed seat but wait listed berth. It ensures certainty of travel but does not guarantee a berth. A berth is split into two seats for 2 RAC ticket holders. (Also read: Charges Levied By IRCTC For Cancellation Of Confirmed, Waitlisted Tickets)

Here are 5 things to know about RAC tickets booking and cancellation:

1. A confirmed berth is allocated to the person who reserves an RAC ticket if passengers who already have a confirmed ticket cancels his/her ticket or do not turn up before the train departure, according to IRCTC.

2. In case a RAC ticket is presented for cancellation, the refund of fare is made after deducting the clerkage charge of Rs 60 per passenger plus GST (Goods and Services Tax) if the ticket is presented for cancellation up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train irrespective of the distance, according to Indian Railways' website - indianrail.gov.in.

3. If the reservation charts have been prepared, online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) is required to be filed for obtaining refund. After submitting TDR online, passengers can track status of the refund case through tracking service provided by IRCTC.

4. No refund of fare is admissible on RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) e-tickets is case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR is not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

5. In case, on a party e-ticket or a family e-ticket issued for travel of more than one passenger, some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund of fare, less clerkage is admissible for confirmed passengers also subject to the condition that the ticket is cancelled online or online TDR is filed for all the passengers up to the allotted time, according to Indian Railways.

