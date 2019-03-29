IRCTC E-Ticket Cancellation: 5 Things To Know About TDR Filing

TDR filing is meantfor the people who did not travel by train they booked the ticket.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC offers the facility of filing TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) for cancellation of e-tickets after the preparation of reservation charts, according to the official website of IRCTC- irctc.co.in. TDR filing is meant for the people who did not travel by train they booked the ticket. Indian Railways has mentioned few directions for TDR filing and the refund is processed only if those directions are applicable. After online filing of TDR, IRCTC forwards the claim to concerned railways to process the refund. The refund amount is credited back to same account through which payment was made, according to IRCTC.

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC TDR filing facility:

1. TDR filing can be processed only if the customer was not able to perform the journey due to any /or the following reason: train canceled by Indian Railways, train running late by more than three hours and passenger not traveled, difference of fare in case proper coach not attached, AC failure, traveled without proper ID proof, wrongly charged by TTE and if party partially traveled, according to IRCTC.

2. No refund of fare is admissible on tickets having confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

3. No refund of fare is given on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, mentioned IRCTC on its website.

4. In case of a family e-ticket issued for travel of more than one passenger, where some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund of fare, less clerk age, is admissible for confirmed passengers also subject to the condition that the ticket is cancelled online or online TDR is filed for all the passengers upto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, according to the e-ticketing website of Indian Railways.

5. After submitting TDR online, passengers can also track status of the refund case through tracking service provided by IRCTC.

