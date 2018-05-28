IRCTC Train Ticket Cancellation Rules: How To File TDR, Check Refund Status

TDR process: The refund is processed by the concerned Zonal Railway, according to the rules prescribed by the Railways. Once the refund is received from the concerned Zonal Railway, IRCTC credits the amount back to the customer's account.
Here are five things to know about the TDR rules for e-tickets, according To IRCTC:
If the train is cancelled, there is no requirement for filing TDR. IRCTC processes the refund automatically.
If the train is running late by more than 3 hours and the passenger has not travelled, a TDR has to be filed before the actual departure of the train for availing full refund.
If the passenger has not travelled on the ticket booked, no refund of fare will be given if the ticket is not cancelled or a TDR not filed online.
No refund is granted in case of confirmed Tatkal tickets. But in some cases, the Railways allows refund and the customer has to file TCS through IRCTC website. The special situations include: if the train is delayed by more than 3 hours at the journey originating point of the passenger, if the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel, and if the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route.
No refund is given in case of RAC/waitlisted tickets if none of the passengers travelled and if TDR is filed after 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.
How To File TDR On IRCTC Website
IRCTC forwards the TDR case to concerned Zonal Railway on the basis of customer request. After logging into the IRCRC website, the customer can select the Services tab and then select File TDR from the down-down menu
(A snapshot of IRCTC website)
IRCTC in a recent tweet, shared the link of the website where one can check the refund status of ticket for which TDR was filed.
Filed #TDR for your #PNR? Now check TDR #claim status here - https://t.co/LtPkqQfamSpic.twitter.com/HyFPJODkjA— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 24, 2018
This new facility shows the status of refunds for tickets bought online or at ticket counters. The Passenger Name Record (PNR) numbers need to be keyed in to know the refund status.
(The train ticket refund status can be checked through PNR detail)
IRCTC advises customers not to the close the account from which ticket was booked so that the refund amount can be credited back.