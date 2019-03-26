IRCTC Online Ticket Cancellation Rules: Key Things To Know

IRCTC offers the facility of TDR filing for cancellation of e-tickets after chart preparation.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows online cancellation of e-tickets via its official website- irctc.co.in or mobile app. On confirmation of cancellation, IRCTC refunds the amount to the account from which booking transaction took place, after deducting the applicable charges, according to IRCTC's official website. The refund is processed as per extant railway refund rules. IRCTC also offers the facility of online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing for cancellation of e-tickets after the preparation of railway reservation charts, it said on its website.

Here are key things to know about IRCTC online ticket cancellation:

How to cancel IRCTC online tickets before chart preparation

1. If the user wishes to cancel his/her e-ticket before chart preparation, he/she can log on to irctc.co.in and go to 'My Transactions'.

2. He/she then needs to click on 'Booked Ticket History' link on the menu bar

3. The booked tickets will be displayed. Select the ticket to be cancelled and click on 'Cancel Ticket'. Initiate the cancellation by selecting the passengers to be cancelled. User has to select only those passengers who are to be cancelled in case of partial cancellation of ticket. Select the check box before the traveler's name and click on 'Cancel Ticket' button

4. Confirmation pop up will display, select the 'OK' button to confirm the cancellation

5. On successful cancellation, cancellation amount is deducted and the refund amount to be refunded will be displayed on screen. Confirmation message for cancellation will be sent on mobile number (provided at the time of booking). Confirmation mail for cancellation will be sent on email ID (registered with IRCTC User ID)

IRCTC online ticket cancellation after chart preparation

IRCTC offers the facility of online TDR filing for cancellation of e-tickets after the chart preparation. TDR filing can be processed only if the customer was not able to perform the journey due to any /or the following reason: train canceled by Indian Railways, train running late by more than three hours and passenger not traveled, difference of fare in case proper coach not attached, AC failure, traveled without proper ID proof, wrongly charged by TTE and if party partially traveled. In case of RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets, TDR can also be filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, according to IRCTC's website.

Charges levied by IRCTC for cancellation of confirmed tickets

1. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges stand at Rs. 240 (per passenger) for AC first class/executive class, Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class; Rs 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/AC 3 economy, Rs 120 for sleeper class, and Rs. 60 for second class, according to IRCTC's website.

2. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, a cancellation charge of 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned is levied.

3. Cancellation charges on confirmed tickets in less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of a train or up to chart preparation, whichever is earlier, is 50 per cent of the fare. However, this is subject to minimum cancellation charges.

4. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) e-tickets is case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR is not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

