IRCTC Amritsar Tour: Hotels, Services, Destinations Covered And More

IRCTC's Amritsar tour package offers visit to Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the state-run travel portal operator under Ministry of Railways, apart from providing ticket booking services, also offers travel packages. IRCTC offers these holiday packages for various tourist destinations across the country. These tour packages include to-and-fro train travel tickets, hotel stay, sight-seeing around the destination, meals among other things. One such holiday package being offered by IRCTC is 'New Delhi to Amritsar 1 night -2 days tour package' which starts at Rs 5,545. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 8-Day Tour To Bengaluru, Myosre, Ooty)

Amritsar tour package offers visit to Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Wagah Border and is operated by the IRCTC every Friday and Saturday.

On the first day, tourists have to report at New Delhi Railway Station at 06:45 am to board Swarna Shatabdi Express at 7:20 am. Breakfast would be served on board and upon arrival on Amritsar station the tourists will be checked in to air conditioned rooms at Hotel Country Inn & Suites, Amritsar or a similar hotel, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website irctctourism.com.

On completion of lunch, which is part of the package, guests would be taken to Wagah Border for sight-seeing and back for dinner as part of the package deal.

On second day, early morning hours after breakfast guests will be taken for a tour of Golden Temple and Jalianwala Bagh. Upon return from the Golden Temple guests would be taken back to the Hotel for lunch and in the evening guests will be transfered to Amritsar Railway Station to board Swarna Shatabdi to New Delhi.

Amritsar tour package starts at Rs 5,545 for an individual on a triple occupancy basis. Below are the Package tariffs:

The package includes confirmed return train tickets in Swarna Shatabdi, on board meals, pick up and drop services from Amritsar Railway Station by AC nehicle and sight-seeing as per the itinerary by AC vehicle, IRCTC said.

