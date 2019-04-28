IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Gangtok, Darjeeling, Details Here

The tour will commence on June 11, 2019 according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Bhubaneswar, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on June 11, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 28,475 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Marvel of the East - Summer Special Destination Covered Kalimpong, Gangtok, Darjeeling Travelling Mode By Flight Ex-Bhubaneswar Class Comfort Frequency (Date) 11.06.2019 Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 26,275.

Cost per passenger on twin sharing Cost per passenger on triple sharing Child (5-11 yr) with bed Rs 27,510 Rs 26,275 Rs 23,800

2. The journey from Bhubaneswar to Guwahati will be via IndiGo airlines.

Flight From/To Time Indigo 6E 726 BBI-GAU 06:20-07:50 Indigo 6E 958 GAU-IXB 10:40-11:40 Indigo 6E 534 IXB-CCU 16:35-17:45 Indigo 6E 6869 CCU-BBI 19:50-21:05

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in deluxe hotel, all permit fees, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services or sightseeing, entrance fees and local guides etc are not a part of the package.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Paro, Thimpu and Punakha and seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Myosre and Ooty.

