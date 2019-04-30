IRCTC Tourism Offers 9-Day Tour To Shimla, Manali: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package starts at Rs 23,950 per person on a triple sharing basis in 3AC

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of eight nights and nine days to Shimla and Manali from Rs 29,710 per person. The tour, operated with a special AC tourist train, will commence on May 11 from Pune, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 23,950 per person on a triple-sharing basis and Rs 29,710 per person on a single-occupancy basis (including GST), according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the ticketing arm of the Indian Railways.

Here are five things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Shimla and Manali tour package:

Package Details Package Name Shimla - Manali Summer Spl AC Tourist Train (WZTT03) Traveling Mode AC Train Station/Departure Time PUNE: 12.00 hrs on 11.05.19 Class 3AC, 2AC & 1AC Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel AC Hotel Accommodation

1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

2. The package starts at Rs 23,950 per person on a triple sharing basis in 3AC. One needs to pay Rs 24,890 on a twin-sharing basis in 3AC.

Class Single Occupancy Twin sharing Triple sharing Child with Bed Child without Bed (IAC) Rs 38,350 Rs 33,490 Rs 32,520 Rs 30,100 Rs 27,700 (2AC) Rs 32,290 Rs 27,450 Rs 26,490 Rs 24,050 Rs 21,650 (3AC) Rs 29,710 Rs 24,890 Rs 23,950 Rs 21,500 Rs 19,100

3. The package offers accommodation in AC hotels and AC tourist buses for local transfer and sightseeing. The tour includes breakfast and dinner, among other facilities.

4. However, items of personal nature and entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost, according to the IRCTC portal.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling.

