Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 9-Day Tour To Shimla, Manali: Fares And Other Details

The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara

Updated: May 01, 2019 10:27 IST
IRCTC Tourism's package starts at Rs 23,950 per person on a triple sharing basis in 3AC


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of eight nights and nine days to Shimla and Manali from Rs 29,710 per person. The tour, operated with a special AC tourist train, will commence on May 11 from Pune, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 23,950 per person on a triple-sharing basis and Rs 29,710 per person on a single-occupancy basis (including GST), according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the ticketing arm of the Indian Railways.

Here are five things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Shimla and Manali tour package:

Package Details
Package NameShimla - Manali Summer Spl AC Tourist Train (WZTT03)
Traveling ModeAC Train
Station/Departure TimePUNE: 12.00 hrs on 11.05.19
Class3AC, 2AC & 1AC
Meal PlanBreakfast, Lunch and Dinner
HotelAC Hotel Accommodation

1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

2. The package starts at Rs 23,950 per person on a triple sharing basis in 3AC. One needs to pay Rs 24,890 on a twin-sharing basis in 3AC.

ClassSingle OccupancyTwin sharingTriple sharingChild with BedChild without Bed
 (IAC)Rs 38,350Rs 33,490Rs 32,520Rs 30,100Rs 27,700
 (2AC)Rs 32,290Rs 27,450Rs 26,490Rs 24,050Rs 21,650
 (3AC)Rs 29,710Rs 24,890Rs 23,950Rs 21,500Rs 19,100

3. The package offers accommodation in AC hotels and AC tourist buses for local transfer and sightseeing. The tour includes breakfast and dinner, among other facilities.

4. However, items of personal nature and entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost, according to the IRCTC portal.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling.



IRCTC tour package

