IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kalimpong, Gangtok, Darjeeling: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC tour package: The journey from Indore to Bagdogra will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Indore, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on May 29, 2019 and the tariff of the package starts at Rs. 35,000 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

IRCTC Tourism's Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Himalayan Beauty Destination Covered Kalimpong ,Gangtok & Darjeeling Travelling Mode Flight Station Indore Airport Class Comfort Frequency 29-May-19 Meal Plan Breakfast & Dinner

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For double occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 35,000, according to the IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single Occupancy 45,500/- Double Occupancy 36,500/- Triple Occupancy 35,000/- Child with Bed (5-11 years) 25,800/- Child without Bed (5-11 years) 23,700/-

2. The journey from Indore to Bagdogra will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines.

Day Sector Indigo Airlines Onward Journey Indore-Bagdogra 06:50-14:30 (6E 5013/2367) Return Journey Bagdogra-Indore 11:30-19:30 (6E 619/587)

3. The package includes air tickets (Indore-Bagdogra-Indore round trip), five nights' accommodation in deluxe hotels and breakfast and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips, mineral water and any kind of room services or additional sightseeing are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a six-night tour package to Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty and Coorg.

