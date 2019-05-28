NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Thailand Tour: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC tour package: The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, according to IRCTC Tourism's website

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:06 IST
IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism is offering a tour package to Thailand starting from Rs. 39,520, it said on microblogging website Twitter. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Chennai on August 10, 2019, will be through IndiGo flights, according to IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism offers 5-day tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Rs. 22,299/person)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Thailand package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is varies depending upon occupancy. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 39,520 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism.

ClassComfort
SingleRs 45,126
TwinRs 39,520
TripleRs 39,520
Child With Bed (2-11 year)Rs 36,295
Child Without Bed (2-11 year)Rs 29,554

2. The journey from Chennai to Bangkok will be via economy class IndiGo bookings.

Flight No.Date of TravelFromDept TimeToArrival Time
6E - 9126.07.2019Chennai20:10 HRSBangkok02:00 HRS+1
6E - 9231.07.2019Bangkok03:00 HRSChennai05:15 HRS

3. The package includes sightseeing with entrance charges.

4. In Pattaya, the tour will cover destinations such as Alcazar Show and Coral Island Tour on a speed boat. IRCTC's package also offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.

5. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, or sports activities are not a part of the package.

IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person.

