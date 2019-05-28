IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Thailand Tour: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC tour package: The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism is offering a tour package to Thailand starting from Rs. 39,520, it said on microblogging website Twitter. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Chennai on August 10, 2019, will be through IndiGo flights, according to IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism offers 5-day tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Rs. 22,299/person)

Thailand is a popular destination that is renowned for its lush and dense forests, coral reefs, floating markets, fragrant rich food and cultural integrity. Travel to this amazing destination for an escape away from your daily routine. To book https://t.co/PoZKfW7Uxy#tourismpic.twitter.com/Alj0jQZzqG — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 24, 2019

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Thailand package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is varies depending upon occupancy. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 39,520 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism.

Class Comfort Single Rs 45,126 Twin Rs 39,520 Triple Rs 39,520 Child With Bed (2-11 year) Rs 36,295 Child Without Bed (2-11 year) Rs 29,554

2. The journey from Chennai to Bangkok will be via economy class IndiGo bookings.

Flight No. Date of Travel From Dept Time To Arrival Time 6E - 91 26.07.2019 Chennai 20:10 HRS Bangkok 02:00 HRS+1 6E - 92 31.07.2019 Bangkok 03:00 HRS Chennai 05:15 HRS

3. The package includes sightseeing with entrance charges.

4. In Pattaya, the tour will cover destinations such as Alcazar Show and Coral Island Tour on a speed boat. IRCTC's package also offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.

5. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, or sports activities are not a part of the package.

IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person.