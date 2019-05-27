IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Ladakh, Details Here

The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via economy class of GoAir

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person. The tour will start from Mumbai, IRCTC Tourism - the tourism arm of the Indian Railways - said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Mumbai will commence on August 26. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via GoAir, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com.

Explore the supernatural landscapes and picture perfect Buddhist monasteries in Ladakh with IRCTC Tourism's Magnificent Ladakh tour package that also covers Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake. To book, visit https://t.co/MWcdM2kkBe#tourism#irctc#travel#travelholicpic.twitter.com/7djT6xWOad — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 26, 2019

Package Name Magnificent Ladakh Duration 6N/7D Itinerary Mumbai-Delhi-Leh-Nubra Valley-Pangong-Leh-Delhi-Mumbai Departure Date 26th Aug 2019 No. of Passengers 18 Pax (17 Pax + 01 Tour Manager) Accommodation Deluxe Hotel & Tent Accommodation Airline GoAir (BOM 0600 hrs - LEH 1050 hrs) & (LEH 11:20 hrs - BOM 16:40 hrs)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Ladakh package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs 40,790.

Sharing Per Person Single Rs 51,300 Twin Rs 41,990 Triple Rs 40,790 Child With Bed (5-11 year) Rs 40,790

2. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via economy class of GoAir.

Flight details Date Sector ETD / ETA Duration G8-329 (Terminal 1-Mumbai) 26th August 2019 Mumbai-Delhi 0600 hrs / 0810 hrs 02 hrs 10 min G8-221 (Terminal 2-Delhi) 26th August 2019 Delhi-Leh 0925 hrs/ 1050 hrs 01 hr 25 min G8-220 01st Sept 2019 Leh-Delhi 1120 hrs / 1300 hrs 01 hr 40 min G8-336 (Terminal 2-Delhi) 01st Sept 2019 Delhi-Mumbai 1425 hrs/ 1640 hrs 02 hrs 15 min

3. The package includes air tickets (Mumbai-Leh-Mumbai round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers hotel accommodation and camp stay.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, onboard meals in GoAir, any kind of room services or tips to drivers are not a part of the package, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands at tariffs from Rs. 22,299.