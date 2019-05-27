IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Ladakh, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person. The tour will start from Mumbai, IRCTC Tourism - the tourism arm of the Indian Railways - said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Mumbai will commence on August 26. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via GoAir, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com.
Explore the supernatural landscapes and picture perfect Buddhist monasteries in Ladakh with IRCTC Tourism's Magnificent Ladakh tour package that also covers Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake. To book, visit https://t.co/MWcdM2kkBe#tourism#irctc#travel#travelholicpic.twitter.com/7djT6xWOad— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 26, 2019
|Package Name
|Magnificent Ladakh
|Duration
|6N/7D
|Itinerary
|Mumbai-Delhi-Leh-Nubra Valley-Pangong-Leh-Delhi-Mumbai
|Departure Date
|26th Aug 2019
|No. of Passengers
|18 Pax (17 Pax + 01 Tour Manager)
|Accommodation
|Deluxe Hotel & Tent Accommodation
|Airline
|GoAir (BOM 0600 hrs - LEH 1050 hrs) & (LEH 11:20 hrs - BOM 16:40 hrs)
Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Ladakh package:
1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs 40,790.
|Sharing
|Per Person
|Single
|Rs 51,300
|Twin
|Rs 41,990
|Triple
|Rs 40,790
|Child With Bed (5-11 year)
|Rs 40,790
2. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via economy class of GoAir.
|Flight details
|Date
|Sector
|ETD / ETA
|Duration
|G8-329 (Terminal 1-Mumbai)
|26th August 2019
|Mumbai-Delhi
|0600 hrs / 0810 hrs
|02 hrs 10 min
|G8-221 (Terminal 2-Delhi)
|26th August 2019
|Delhi-Leh
|0925 hrs/ 1050 hrs
|01 hr 25 min
|G8-220
|01st Sept 2019
|Leh-Delhi
|1120 hrs / 1300 hrs
|01 hr 40 min
|G8-336 (Terminal 2-Delhi)
|01st Sept 2019
|Delhi-Mumbai
|1425 hrs/ 1640 hrs
|02 hrs 15 min
3. The package includes air tickets (Mumbai-Leh-Mumbai round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers hotel accommodation and camp stay.
4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, onboard meals in GoAir, any kind of room services or tips to drivers are not a part of the package, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.
5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands at tariffs from Rs. 22,299.