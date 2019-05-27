NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Ladakh, Details Here

The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Mumbai will commence on August 26

Services | | Updated: May 27, 2019 19:19 IST
The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via economy class of GoAir


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person. The tour will start from Mumbai, IRCTC Tourism - the tourism arm of the Indian Railways - said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Mumbai will commence on August 26. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via GoAir, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com. 

Package NameMagnificent Ladakh
Duration6N/7D
ItineraryMumbai-Delhi-Leh-Nubra Valley-Pangong-Leh-Delhi-Mumbai
Departure Date26th Aug 2019
No. of Passengers18 Pax (17 Pax + 01 Tour Manager)
AccommodationDeluxe Hotel & Tent Accommodation
AirlineGoAir (BOM 0600 hrs - LEH 1050 hrs) & (LEH 11:20 hrs - BOM 16:40 hrs)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Ladakh package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs 40,790.

SharingPer Person
SingleRs 51,300
TwinRs 41,990
TripleRs 40,790
Child With Bed (5-11 year)Rs 40,790

2. The journey from Mumbai to Leh will be via economy class of GoAir.

Flight detailsDateSectorETD / ETADuration
G8-329 (Terminal 1-Mumbai)26th August 2019Mumbai-Delhi0600 hrs / 0810 hrs02 hrs 10 min
G8-221 (Terminal 2-Delhi)26th August 2019Delhi-Leh0925 hrs/ 1050 hrs01 hr 25 min
G8-22001st Sept 2019Leh-Delhi1120 hrs / 1300 hrs01 hr 40 min
G8-336 (Terminal 2-Delhi)01st Sept 2019Delhi-Mumbai1425 hrs/ 1640 hrs02 hrs 15 min

3. The package includes air tickets (Mumbai-Leh-Mumbai round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers hotel accommodation and camp stay.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, onboard meals in GoAir, any kind of room services or tips to drivers are not a part of the package, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands at tariffs from Rs. 22,299.

