IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Nainital From Rs 13,050 Per Person, Details Here

IRCTC tour package: The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 13,050 per person (triple occupancy)

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Nainital, Mukteshwar, Bhimtal and Sattal at tariffs from Rs. 13,050 per person. The tour will start from Lucknow, IRCTC Tourism - the tourism arm of the Indian Railways - said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Lucknow will commence every Thursday for Kathgodam via Indian Railways bookings. The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 13,050 per person, according to the IRCTC Tourism website - irctctourism.com.

A popular hill station in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Nainital is located alongside the foothills of the Kumaon region of the outer Himalayas. Experience the mesmerizing beauty of snow-capped mountains in Nainital with IRCTC Tourism's Nainital Special package. pic.twitter.com/AMCDECO5Qt — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 14, 2019

Package Details Package Name Nainital Special Destination Covered Kathgodam, Nainital, Mukteshwar, Bhimtal, Sattal Travelling Mode BY TRAIN & ROAD Station/Departure Time Lucknow Jn (LJN) at 2325 Class 3AC Tour dates Every Thursday Meals 03 Breakfast & 03 Dinner

Here are some other details about IRCTC Tourism's Nainital tour package:

The tariff for the tour package varies depending upon the occupancy chosen by the passenger. Also, the tariff varies according to the dates of the tour chosen by the passenger.

The journey from Lucknow to Kathgodam will be via third AC class booking of the Indian Railways.

Tariff for IRCTC Tourism Nainital Special tour from April to June:

Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Double 20,820 Triple 16,300 Child(5-11 years) with bed 8,900 Child(5-11 years) without bed 7,750

The package includes accommodation for three nights in Nainital and meals, according to the IRCTC website. The package also offers transportation for sightseeing on a sharing basis.

Tariff for IRCTC Tourism Nainital Special tour from July to September and January To March:

Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Double 16,200 Triple 13,050 Child(5-11 years) with bed 8,900 Child(5-11 years) without bed 7,750

The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 13,050 per person, on a triple occupancy basis; for double occupancy, the tariff is Rs 16,200 per person, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

However, any kind of room services or additional sightseeing is charged additionally as it is not part of the package, according to IRCTC.

Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to destinations such as Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla.

