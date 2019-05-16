IRCTC Tourism's 7-Day Himachal Tour Package: Costs, Destinations, Itinerary Here

IRCTC: The package is priced from Rs 31,730 per person on a triple-occupancy basis.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism, is offering a Himachal Delight tour package from Kolkata covering destinations such as Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla from Rs 47,895 per person. The seven-day Himachal Delight tour package by IRCTC Tourism include return air fare, accommodation at Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla, breakfast and dinner, travel insurance, transfers and sightseeing by Tempo Traveler and a tour manager, according to IRCTC Tourism's website - www.irctctourism.com. The travel package will begin on May 31 from Kolkata and will end of June 6 in Shimla, according to IRCTC Tourism. (Also Read: Indian Railways Ticket Concession Rules For Senior Citizens, Others Explained)

Here is itinerary, cost of tour package and other details being offered under IRCTC's Himachal Delight tour plan:

Stay accommodation will be made at Hotel KC Residency in Chandigarh, Hotel Pride De Vivendi in Manali and Hotel CK International in Shimla, according to IRCTC Tourism . (Also Read: Indian Railways Reservation: How To Change Journey Date, Upgrade To Higher Class And More)

The IRCTC Tourism's Himachal Delight tour package will be conducted as per the itinerary mentioned below:

Day Destination Particulars 1 Kolkata-Delhi-Chandigarh Meet and greet at Kolkata Airport at 8.00 hrs. Breakfast will be served at Airport. Board Flight No.6E-918, departing at 9.30 hrs. Arrival at Delhi at 11.55 hrs. On arrival meet and greet, followed by transfer to Chandigarh, en route visit Rock Garden, Rose Garden. Check into hotel; Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay at Chandigarh. 2 Chandigarh-Manali After breakfast transfer to Manali. On arrival, check into hotel. Rest of time free for personal activities at local market, Mall Road. Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay at Manali. 3 Manali After breakfast visit Solang Valley & Rhotang Pass (up to Snow Point). Please note trip is subjected to Guest own arrangement and cost and availability of local permissions, direct payment to be made by guests on the spot. Back to Manali. Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay at Manali. 4 Manali After Breakfast sightseeing of places in and around Manali, like Hadimba temple, Manu temple, Vashisht Bath, Van Vihar, Tibetan Monastery, Club House and evening shopping at the local market Mall Road. Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay at Manali. 5 Manali-Shimla After breakfast, transfer to Shimla. Enroute visit Kullu Valley and Vaishno Devi Temple. On arrival check into hotel. Time free to take a stroll at Mall Road. Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay at Shimla 6 Shimla After Breakfast Visit to Kufri. Evening visit mall road. Visit Shimla mosques, Vice regal Lodge, Christ Church built, and The Gaiety Theatre. The Grindlays Bank, The Scandal Point and The famous Shopping Plaza of the North The Mall. Dinner & Overnight stay at Shimla. 7 Shimla-Delhi-Kolkata Early morning check out with packed breakfast, transfer to Delhi Airport by 16.00 hrs for your return journey. Board Flight No. SG-253, departing at 18.10 hrs. Arrive Kolkata at 20.25 hrs. Tour ends with sweet memories.

The package is priced at Rs 47,895 per person on a single occupancy basis, Rs 33,795 per person in case of double occupancy and Rs 31,730 in case of triple occupancy, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Meghalaya On Motorcycle From Rs 35,165 Per Person)

Personal expenses such as laundry, mineral/soft/hard drinks, rafting, cable car and any kind of room services are excluded from the package, according to IRCTC Tourism.

