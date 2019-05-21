IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Details Here

The tour will commence on August 10, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands starting from Rs 22,299. The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair and Havelock Islands, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Kolkata, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on August 10, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Andaman and Nicobar Islands tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata Destination Covered Port Blair Havelock Travelling Mode By Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata Class Standard Frequency/Tour Date 10th Aug 2019 Duration 04 Nights/ 05 Days

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 22,299.

Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Double Occupancy Rs 23,099 Triple Occupancy Rs 22,299 Child with Bed-5-11 years Rs 20,799 Child Without Bed-2-4 years Rs 15,469

2. The journey from Kolkata to Port Blair will be via IndiGo airlines.

Flight From - To Dept Time Arrl Time 6E-282 Kolkata-Port Blair 0735 Hrs 0950 Hrs 6E-6616 Port Blair-Kolkata 1020 Hrs 1235 Hrs

3. The package includes Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata air tickets, air-conditioned accommodation, entry permit fees, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, jolly ride and snorkeling charges are not a part of the package.

5. IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Nainital, Mukteshwar, Bhimtal and Sattal at tariffs from Rs. 13,050 per person.



