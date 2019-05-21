NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Details Here

IRCTC tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair and Havelock Islands, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website

Services | | Updated: May 21, 2019 17:41 IST
The tour will commence on August 10, 2019


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands starting from Rs 22,299. The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair and Havelock Islands, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Kolkata, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on August 10, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Andaman and Nicobar Islands tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameAndaman Delights Ex Kolkata
Destination CoveredPort Blair Havelock
Travelling ModeBy Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata
ClassStandard
Frequency/Tour Date10th Aug 2019
Duration04 Nights/ 05 Days

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 22,299.

OccupancyPrices (Per Person)
Double OccupancyRs 23,099
Triple OccupancyRs 22,299
Child with Bed-5-11 yearsRs 20,799
Child Without Bed-2-4 yearsRs 15,469

2. The journey from Kolkata to Port Blair will be via IndiGo airlines.

FlightFrom - ToDept TimeArrl Time
6E-282Kolkata-Port Blair0735 Hrs0950 Hrs
6E-6616Port Blair-Kolkata1020 Hrs1235 Hrs

3. The package includes Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata air tickets, air-conditioned accommodation, entry permit fees, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, jolly ride and snorkeling charges are not a part of the package.

5. IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Nainital, Mukteshwar, Bhimtal and Sattal at tariffs from Rs. 13,050 per person.
 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

