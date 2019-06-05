IRCTC Shillong, Guwahati Tour Package: Itinerary, Cost, Other Details Here

IRCTC Tourism: The package include economy class airfares from Kolkata to Guwahati and return.

IRCTC Tourism offers a range of tour packages to destinations within the country and abroad. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways' online ticketing operations, is offering a tour package – called Splendour North East Air Package - to Guwahati and Shillong from Kolkata at a starting tariff of Rs 19,819 per person, according to its website - www.irctctourism.com. The tour will be for period of four nights and five days, and will commence from Kolkata on August 10. The package will include economy class flight bookings of private sector airline IndiGo, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

Here are details of itinerary, tour package cost, destinations covered under the IRCTC Splendour North East Air Package:

The cost of IRCTC's Splendour North East Air Package on a double occupancy basis is Rs 21,639 per person and on triple occupancy basis is Rs 19,819. Cost of child if an individual takes bed is Rs 16,179 and if an individual does not opt for bed, the cost is Rs 10,589 per child.

The package include economy class airfares from Kolkata to Guwahati and return, accommodation on double sharing basis at all places, sightseeing, meals (breakfast and dinner) and all applicable taxes, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

The package includes stay at Hotel SJ International in Guwahati and in Shillong the stay arrangements would be made at Hotel Orchid Annex.

Itinerary of Kolkata-Guwahati-Shillong-Kolkata Tour Package

On the first day, travellers will be flown to Guwahati on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata at 6:50 am and upon arrival at Guwahati, they will be transferred to Shillong. On way to Shillong travellers will visit Umium lake at Shillong. Later they will be checked into hotel. After hotel check in individuals will be taken for a visit to Don Bosco Museum, Lady Hydari Park and Wards Lake, IRCTC Tourism said.

On second day, after breakfast travellers will proceed for a day trip to Cherrapunji, second wettest place on earth. Individuals can visit places like Elephanta falls, Nawkhalikai falls, Mawsmai Caves Dwan Syiem View Point, Eco Park, Seven sister waterfalls and Ramkrishna Mission. In the evening, travellers would return back to Shillong for dinner and overnight stay, according to IRCTC Tourism.

On third day, after breakfast individuals will be taken for a visit to Mawlynnong village, the cleanest village in Asia. In the evening, travellers will return back to Shillong for dinner and overnight stay.

On fourth day, after breakfast travellers would proceed for Guwahati and upon reaching they would be checked in at hotel and can proceed for local sightseeing.

On fifth day, after breakfast travellers would check out from the hotel and will be taken for a visit to Kamakhya Temple and later proceed to airport for journey back to Kolkata.