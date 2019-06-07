IRCTC Rajasthan Tour: Package Cost, Destinations, Itinerary Details Here

IRCTC tour package includes stay at three-star hotels in Jaipur, Pushkar and Udaipur.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism, is offering a five nights and six days tour package to Rajasthan from Vishakhapatnam. IRCTC's all-inclusive tour package covers popular destinations of Rajasthan like Jaipur, Ajmer, Pushkar and Udaipur, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website irctctourism.com. The IRCTC Tourism's tour package will begin from Vishakhapatnam on August 13 and end on August 18, IRCTC Tourism said. The tour package includes stay at three-star hotels in Jaipur, Pushkar and Udaipur.

IRCTC: Here are details of hotels, package cost, itinerary and destinations covered under the IRCTC Tourism's Jaipur, Ajmer, Pushkar and Udaipur package:

The cost of IRCTC Tourism's Jaipur, Ajmer, Pushkar and Udaipur package on single occupancy basis is Rs 36,590 per person, Rs 30,870 on double occupancy basis and Rs 29,940 on a triple occupancy basis, according to IRCTC Tourism. The cost for child between the age group o-5 years is Rs 26,545 with bed and Rs 22,340 without a bed.

The package includes two nights stay at Hotel Cygnett in Jaipur, one night stay at Hotel Moti Mahal in Pushkar and two nights stay at Hotel Le Roi in Udaipur, IRCTC Tourism added. The package also includes meals (breakfast and dinner) at the respective hotels.

IRCTC Tourism's package also includes monument entry fee and Jeep Transfer to Amer Fort and all transfers and sight-seeing by AC bus as per itinerary.

Here is the itinerary of IRCTC Tourism' Jaipur, Ajmer, Pushkar, Udaipur Tour Package:

On the first day, travellers would be flown to Jaipur from Vishakhapatnam on a connecting IndiGo flight from Vishakhapatnam to Hyderabad and from Hyderabad to Jaipur. Upon arrival at Jaipur the individuals will be transferred to the hotel and in the evening they would visit Rajasthani ethnic village Choki Dhani and dinner would be served there. Entry charges for visit at Choki Dhani are included in the cost of package, IRCTC Tourism noted.

On second day, after breakfast the travellers would be taken for a visit to Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort, City palace, Jantar-Mantar (Observatory), Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal. In the evening, travellers can go for shopping at Bapu Bazar. In the dinner and overnight stay will be at Jaipur.

On the third day, after breakfast travellers would be taken to Ajmer and Pushkar in an air-conditioned bus and the overnight stay will be made at a hotel in Pushkar.

On the fourth day, after breakfast at Pushkar travellers would be taken to Udaipur by AC bus on way to Udaipur the individuals will also visit Shilpgram. On arrival at Udaipur travellers will be checked into the hotel for overnight stay at Udaipur.

On the fifth day, travellers would be taken for a visit to Lake Pichola, City palace, Sehelion ki bari and Jagdish temple. The overnight stay will be ta Udaipur.

On the sixth day, after breakfast travellers would check out of the hotel and proceed to Udaipur airport for return journey to Vishakhapatnam.