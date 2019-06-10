IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Kashmir Tour: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC tour package: Journey from Hyderabad to Srinagar will be on an economy class flight of SpiceJet.

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg and Srinagar starting from Rs. 22,840 per person. The tour will begin from Hyderabad, IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Hyderabad will commence on July 25. Travellers will be flown to Srinagar from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com.

Explore the Paradise on the Earth and sightsee Kashmir boating. Artistic beauty of Srinagar and captivating meadows of Gulmarg can be cherished by booking your Mystical Kashmir with House Boat Group Tour Special Package at - https://t.co/4sIEUfrRdKpic.twitter.com/RwO7kVQy1s — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 8, 2019

IRCTC Tourism: Here are key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Kashmir package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is varies depending upon occupancy. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 22,840 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

Class Comfort Single occupancy per person Rs. 27,780 Double occupancy per person Rs. 23,455 Triple occupancy per person Rs. 22,840 Child with bed (5-11 year) Rs. 19,255 Child without bed (5-11 year) Rs. 17,895

2. The journey from Hyderabad to Srinagar will be via Delhi on an economy class flight of SpiceJet.

Date Sector Flight No Departure Arrival 25.7.2019 HYD-DEL SG-471 5:40 hrs 8:00 Hrs DEL-SXR SG-104 10:25 Hrs 11:55 Hrs 30.7.2019 SXR-DEL SG-253 16:05 Hrs 17:35 Hrs DEL-HYD SG-125 18:45 Hrs 20:55 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Srinagar-Hyderabad round trip), travel insurance, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers hotel accommodation and one night stay in a house boat.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of tips to drivers, entrance tickets at sightseeing places are not a part of the package, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a six-night and seven-day tour package to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person.