Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Kashmir Tour: Fares And Other Details

The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Hyderabad will commence on July 25

Services | | Updated: June 10, 2019 12:31 IST
IRCTC tour package: Journey from Hyderabad to Srinagar will be on an economy class flight of SpiceJet.


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg and Srinagar starting from Rs. 22,840 per person. The tour will begin from Hyderabad, IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Hyderabad will commence on July 25. Travellers will be flown to Srinagar from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com.

IRCTC Tourism: Here are key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Kashmir package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is varies depending upon occupancy. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 22,840 per person, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

ClassComfort
Single occupancy per personRs. 27,780
Double occupancy per personRs. 23,455
Triple occupancy per personRs. 22,840
Child with bed (5-11 year)Rs. 19,255
Child without bed (5-11 year)Rs. 17,895

2. The journey from Hyderabad to Srinagar will be via Delhi on an economy class flight of SpiceJet.

DateSectorFlight NoDepartureArrival
25.7.2019HYD-DELSG-4715:40 hrs8:00 Hrs
DEL-SXRSG-10410:25 Hrs11:55 Hrs
30.7.2019SXR-DELSG-25316:05 Hrs17:35 Hrs
DEL-HYDSG-12518:45 Hrs20:55 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Srinagar-Hyderabad round trip), travel insurance, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers hotel accommodation and one night stay in a house boat.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of tips to drivers, entrance tickets at sightseeing places are not a part of the package, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a six-night and seven-day tour package to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person.

