IRCTC Tourism Offers 3-Day Tour To Goa From Rs 12,625 Per Person, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of two nights and three days to Goa starting from Rs. 12,625 per person. The tour will begin from Hyderabad, IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) from Hyderabad will commence on September 8. The journey from Goa to Hyderabad will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com.

Pearl of the orient goa offers the best of tourism with happening beaches, adventure activities, river cruising forts, heritage houses, temples, waterfalls and wildlife excursions that make for a completely fulfilling trip. To book this trip visit https://t.co/efbg84MOavpic.twitter.com/Ef0SDqz9kO — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 25, 2019

Package Name Goan Delight Destination Covered Goa Travelling Mode Flight Airport/Departure Time Hyderabad at 08:35 Hrs Frequency/Tour Date 08 September 2019 Hotel Name Paradise Village Beach Resort

Here are key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Goa package:

1. The tariff for the tour package varies according to occupancy chosen by the passenger. Under triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs 12,625, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

Class Tariff Single occupancy Rs 16,415 Double occupancy Rs 12,955 Triple occupancy Rs 12,625 Child with bed (2-11 years) Rs 10,980 Child without bed (2-11 years) Rs 10,730

From To Flight. No. Date Departure Arrival Hyderabad Goa 6E 644 08.09.2019 08:35 Hrs 10:05 Hrs Goa Hyderabad 6E 333 10.09.2019 21:40 Hrs 23:00 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad round trip), travel insurance, breakfast and dinner. The package offers accommodation in three-star hotels.

4. However, lunch, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of tips to drivers, in-flight services are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a four-night and five-day tour package to Thailand starting from Rs. 32,300 per person.

