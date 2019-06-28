NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 3-Day Tour To Goa From Rs 12,625 Per Person, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism's package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad round trip), travel insurance, breakfast and dinner.

Services | | Updated: June 28, 2019 10:53 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The journey from Hyderabad to Goa will be via IndiGo airlines


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of two nights and three days to Goa starting from Rs. 12,625 per person. The tour will begin from Hyderabad, IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website Twitter. The tour provided by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) from Hyderabad will commence on September 8. The journey from Goa to Hyderabad will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com.

Package NameGoan Delight
Destination CoveredGoa
Travelling ModeFlight
Airport/Departure TimeHyderabad at 08:35 Hrs
Frequency/Tour Date08 September 2019
Hotel NameParadise Village Beach Resort

Here are key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Goa package:

1. The tariff for the tour package varies according to occupancy chosen by the passenger. Under triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs 12,625, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

ClassTariff
Single occupancyRs 16,415
Double occupancyRs 12,955
Triple occupancyRs 12,625
Child with bed (2-11 years)Rs 10,980
Child without bed (2-11 years)Rs 10,730

2. The journey from Hyderabad to Goa will be via IndiGo airlines.

FromToFlight. No.DateDepartureArrival
HyderabadGoa6E 64408.09.201908:35 Hrs10:05 Hrs
GoaHyderabad6E 33310.09.201921:40 Hrs23:00 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad round trip), travel insurance, breakfast and dinner. The package offers accommodation in three-star hotels.

4.  However, lunch, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of tips to drivers, in-flight services are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a four-night and five-day tour package to Thailand starting from Rs. 32,300 per person.



