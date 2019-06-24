IRCTC Tourism Offers Five-Night Rajasthan Tour From Rs 20,150 Per Person, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism: The cost of tour package on single occupancy basis is Rs 27,500 per person.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism is offering a five nights and six days tour package to popular tourist destinations of Rajasthan like Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur and Udaipur. IRCTC Tourism's Royal Rajasthan package is an all-inclusive tour package which covers stay at three-star hotels, air fares, and intercity transfers by air-conditioned buses and meals (five breakfasts and five dinners). The tour will begin on September 10, 2019 from Hyderabad. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 9-Day Tour To Himachal Pradesh: Fares And Other Details)

IRCTC Tourism: Here are details of package cost, hotels, destinations covered, and itinerary being offered under the IRCTC Tourism's Royal Rajasthan package:

The cost of tour package on single occupancy basis is Rs 27,500 per person, on double occupancy basis the cost is Rs 21,150 per person and on triple occupancy basis the price of package is Rs 20,150 per person, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website rctctourism.com.

Cost of child between age of 2 and 11 years with bed is Rs 17,430 and Rs 15,820 without bed.

Travellers will be flown to Jaipur from Hyderabad on an IndiGo 6E 913 flight from Hyderabad on September 10 and the return journey will be on Sptember 15 from Udaipur.

Here is the itinerary of Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur and Udaipur tour package:

On the first day, upon arrival at Jaipur travellers will be taken for lunch (lunch will be at travellers' own expense) and later visit Jantar Mantar, City Palace and will be free to go for shopping. The overnight stay will be at Hotel Cygentt Inn in Jaipur.

On the second day after breakfast, travellers will be taken for a visit to Amer Fort and in the afternoon they will depart for Ajmer where they can visit Dargah. Later the travellers will depart for Pushkar and overnight stay will be at Hotel Moti Mahal in Pushkar.

On the third day, after an early morning visit to Brahma Temple and breakfast travellers would depart for Jodhpur. Upon arrival at Jodhpur they would be taken for a visit to Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada. Later they will be checked into Hotel Zone By The Park for overnight stay.

On fourth day, after breakfast travellers will be taken for a visit to Umaid Bhavan Palace and later depart for Udaipur. Upon arrival at Udaipur they will be checked into Hotel Valley View.

On the fifth day, travellers will be free for local sightseeing and overnight stay will be made at Udaipur.

On the sixth day, after breakfast the travellers will be checked out from the hote and will be taken for half day sightseeing. Later they will be dropped at Udaipur Airport to board 6E 484 IndiGo flight back to Hyderabad.

The package exclude lunch services on all days and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.