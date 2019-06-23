IRCTC Tourism Offers 9-Day Tour To Himachal Pradesh: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Himachal Pradesh at a starting tariff of Rs. 14,481 per person. The eight-night and nine-day tour will cover destinations such as Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Solang Valley and Kullu, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour package starts every Tuesday from Hyderabad. The journey from Hyderabad to Delhi will be via Indian Railways, noted IRCTC Tourism. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Himachal Pradesh tour package details:

Package Details Package Code SHR045 Package Name Himachal Fantasy Duration 8 Nights/9 Days Destination Covered Shimla-Kufri-Manali-Solang Valley-Kullu-Chandigarh Frequency Tuesday Meal Plan EP

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy and class chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy in AC 3 tier, passengers need to pay Rs. 17,525, according to the IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Occupancy AC 3 Tier tariff (per person) Single Rs 29,895 Double Rs 21,174 Triple Rs 17,525 Child (5-11 years) with bed Rs 8,619 Child (5-11 years) without bed Rs 6,763

For triple occupancy in sleeper, passengers need to pay Rs. 14,481

Occupancy Sleeper tariff (per person) Single Rs 26,851 Double Rs 18,130 Triple Rs 14,481 Child(5-11 years) with bed Rs 5,575 Child(5-11 years) without bed Rs 3,719

2. The journey from Hyderabad to New Delhi will commence via AP Express, train number 12723, of Indian Railways.

3. The package includes train tickets, AC accommodation and road transportation as per the itinerary, and all applicable GST. The package also offers travel insurance.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips, mineral water etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

