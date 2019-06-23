NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 9-Day Tour To Himachal Pradesh: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism package: The package includes train tickets, AC accommodation and road transportation as per the itinerary, and all applicable GST

Services | | Updated: June 23, 2019 19:36 IST
IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Himachal Pradesh at a starting tariff of Rs. 14,481 per person. The eight-night and nine-day tour will cover destinations such as Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Solang Valley and Kullu, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour package starts every Tuesday from Hyderabad. The journey from Hyderabad to Delhi will be via Indian Railways, noted IRCTC Tourism. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Himachal Pradesh tour package details:

Package Details
Package CodeSHR045
Package NameHimachal Fantasy
Duration8 Nights/9 Days
Destination CoveredShimla-Kufri-Manali-Solang Valley-Kullu-Chandigarh
FrequencyTuesday
Meal PlanEP

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy and class chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy in AC 3 tier, passengers need to pay Rs. 17,525, according to the IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Occupancy AC 3 Tier tariff (per person)
SingleRs 29,895
DoubleRs 21,174
TripleRs 17,525
Child (5-11 years) with bedRs 8,619
Child (5-11 years) without bedRs 6,763

For triple occupancy in sleeper, passengers need to pay Rs. 14,481

Occupancy Sleeper tariff (per person)
SingleRs 26,851
DoubleRs 18,130
TripleRs 14,481
Child(5-11 years) with bedRs 5,575
Child(5-11 years) without bedRs 3,719

2. The journey from Hyderabad to New Delhi will commence via AP Express, train number 12723, of Indian Railways.

3. The package includes train tickets, AC accommodation and road transportation as per the itinerary, and all applicable GST. The package also offers travel insurance.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips, mineral water etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a five-day and four-night tour package to Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Mumbai at a starting tariff of Rs. 50,990 per person.

IRCTC tour bookingIRCTC tourism

